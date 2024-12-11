'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow opens up about tear-jerking Phoebe Buffay scene

Lisa Kudrow, the iconic actress who brought Phoebe Buffay to life, recently opened up about a scene from the beloved sitcom that unexpectedly tugged at her heartstrings.

In a surprising turn of events, Lisa revealed on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast, Dinner's on Me, that she's only just begun revisiting the series, despite its enduring popularity. Her initial apprehension is totally relatable.

“God forbid, if anyone walked into my house and saw me watching my show, I’d be mortified,” she said during the episode as per a media source.

But here's the juicy part: Lisa Kudrow's emotional rediscovery! While revisiting the Season 10 episode featuring Phoebe Buffay's wedding to Mike Hannigan, Lisa found herself getting choked up.

“I — when Phoebe got married, and she's walking down the aisle and has this huge smile on her face, I teared up because she was so happy,” Lisa Kudrow, who is 61, recalled, as per the source. “She was so just, like, honestly happy, and it was just — I don't know. It was really touching to me. Like, she deserves to be this happy,” she added.

This revelation adds a whole new layer to our appreciation of Phoebe's journey. Lisa's personal connection to the character shines through, reminding us of Phoebe's resilience in the face of adversity.

So, grab your Smelly Cat plushie and a steaming mug of coffee, because a Friends rewatch with a newfound perspective might just have given a whole new meaning