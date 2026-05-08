Sonam Kapoor’s MIL shares unseen pic of Sonam, Anand Ahuja’s teamwork while putting babies to sleep

Among the adorable pictures was a click of the mommy Sonam and daddy Anand trying their best to put both their tiny tots to sleep. In the candid picture, Sonam is seen holding her new born baby boy in her arms while Anand is seen lying beside little Vayu.

Priya Ahuja accompanied the post with an emotional note celebrating the couple’s anniversary. “Two beautiful souls, one forever kind of love. Still in love, still shining together as it should be!! Happy Anniversary my dearest sweetest Anand & Sonam. Wishing you endless love & togetherness my bachaas,” she wrote.

She added, “You both have turned love into a lifetime promise so gracefully and so beautifully. It fills our hearts with pride and immense happiness to see your beautiful journey of love, laughter and togetherness. May you always be blessed with the same warmth and grace & understanding. May your bond keep getting stronger and your smiles brighter and your love deeper with each passing day. Lots & lots of love and blessings beta.”