Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson part ways months after welcoming daughter

The whirlwind romance of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt is believed to have ended after just five months of having their baby daughter, Scottie Rose. Despite the fact that the duo seemed quite enamored of each other in the past year, sources close to the couple claim that being parents and handling a hectic schedule at work may be what led to their split.

Why did Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt break up?

The romance, which started earlier this year, escalated very quickly. Pete and Elsie had publicly declared their relationship while on vacation in Palm Beach and announced the good news regarding their pregnancy soon afterwards. But with the birth of Scottie last month, it seems like real life fell short of expectations. It is claimed that Pete’s busy traveling schedule for his comedy shows and other projects acted as a major ‘wedge’ at home.