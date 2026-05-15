Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson part ways months after welcoming daughter

The whirlwind romance of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt is believed to have ended after just five months of having their baby daughter, Scottie Rose. Despite the fact that the duo seemed quite enamored of each other in the past year, sources close to the couple claim that being parents and handling a hectic schedule at work may be what led to their split.
The romance, which started earlier this year, escalated very quickly. Pete and Elsie had publicly declared their relationship while on vacation in Palm Beach and announced the good news regarding their pregnancy soon afterwards. But with the birth of Scottie last month, it seems like real life fell short of expectations. It is claimed that Pete’s busy traveling schedule for his comedy shows and other projects acted as a major ‘wedge’ at home.
On the other hand, while Pete was on the road providing for his young family, Elsie seemed to have been battling the loneliness that comes with early parenthood. In a post on social media, she admitted feeling exhausted, especially since her only peace was the ‘deafening silence’ of an occasional nap in between her busy day filled with overwhelming parenting responsibilities. Things became even tenser for the couple when Pete attended events in Los Angeles on Mother's Day, while Elsie remained in Brooklyn.
According to insiders, it seems that Pete has been making some moves indicating that he’s not returning to Elsie anytime soon, including selling his property holdings, such as his Staten Island condo and upstate home. This is because the couple is attempting to sort out the financial implications of their next steps.
The couple seems to be on common grounds regarding their son, Scottie, with their sole priority being learning to co-parent well together. Considering how Pete has gone through multiple relationships with Hollywood celebrities, he seemed to think that things would be different with Elsie; unfortunately, the difference might have proven too difficult to manage.