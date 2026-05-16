Huma Qureshi brings the ‘ghats of Banaras’ to the glamorous French Riviera

The actress said it feels surreal to wear “something that tells a story of its own”.

“The nostalgia of a traditional Banarasi weave, and the quiet unexpectedness of motifs that feel contemporary and playful. At Cannes, surrounded by cinema and storytelling, it feels surreal to wear something that tells a story of its own. #Cannes2026,” she concluded.

At the ongoing event, Huma was seen posing with Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek on the sidelines of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. She had re-shared a picture of herself with Rami Malek from the official Instagram handle of Red Sea Film Foundation, which had the Women in Cinema segment.