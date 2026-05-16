Thailand discovers Nagatitan Chaiyaphumensis, the largest dinosaur fossils ever found in Southeast Asia

Researchers estimate Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis stretched out almost 27 metres in length and weighed somewhere between 25 and 30 tonnes. “Naga” refers to the serpent-like mythical beings rooted in Southeast Asian folklore and Buddhist tradition and "titan" is self explanatory. Together, the name means a mythic giant serpent titan.

Scientists say the fossil came from Thailand’s youngest known dinosaur-bearing geological formation. Southeast Asia was gradually transforming during the Early Cretaceous period. Rising sea levels and shifting landscapes submerged large portions of the region under shallow seas, dramatically changing ecosystems and reducing the preservation of later dinosaur fossils. So, Nagatitans may represent one of the final giant land dinosaurs to roam this part of the world. A Thai PhD student even nicknamed it “the last titan.”

There is another reason paleontologists are excited: the bones themselves are unusually informative. Sauropod fossils are often frustratingly incomplete. A tooth here. A vertebra there. But the Nagatitan remains include multiple major skeletal elements, giving scientists a far better chance of understanding how these giant animals moved, evolved and adapted to Southeast Asia’s prehistoric environment.