From legend to reality: Dragon-like fossil found in Sahara Desert

In the midst of the scorching rays of the midday sun, scientists stumbled upon something rare, almost history defining in the Sahara desert. While carefully excavating the burning hot dunes, paleontologists uncovered a fossil estimated to be around 95 million years old, which reports claim are of a dragon species.

Scientists uncover 95-million-year-old Spinosaurus in Sahara desert

In Niger's remote Sahara site called Jenguebi, Paleontologists have discovered something jaw-dropping. Back in 2019 while excavating the dunes of the desert, they came across a huge fossil, and only in 2022 they started digging more into the ruins. The newfound species was named Spinosaurus mirabilis meaning 'astonishing spined lizard'. Tuareg guide, a member of a local nomadic population that lives in the Sahara Desert, navigated the experts into the mysterious find.

The team uncovered a skull featuring a striking, scimitar-shaped crest, giving the remains an appearance reminiscent of the flying creatures found in ancient legends during the dinosaur era.