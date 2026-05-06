From legend to reality: Dragon-like fossil found in Sahara Desert

In the midst of the scorching rays of the midday sun, scientists stumbled upon something rare, almost history defining in the Sahara desert. While carefully excavating the burning hot dunes, paleontologists uncovered a fossil estimated to be around 95 million years old, which reports claim are of a dragon species.
In Niger's remote Sahara site called Jenguebi, Paleontologists have discovered something jaw-dropping. Back in 2019 while excavating the dunes of the desert, they came across a huge fossil, and only in 2022 they started digging more into the ruins. The newfound species was named Spinosaurus mirabilis meaning 'astonishing spined lizard'. Tuareg guide, a member of a local nomadic population that lives in the Sahara Desert, navigated the experts into the mysterious find.
The team uncovered a skull featuring a striking, scimitar-shaped crest, giving the remains an appearance reminiscent of the flying creatures found in ancient legends during the dinosaur era.
Research on this Spinosaurus mirabilis, also known as the 'hell heron,' suggests that they could stand in water up to seven feet deep and fished for food. While its appearance may echo dragon-like creatures from legend, there’s no evidence it possessed any fire-breathing abilities. It is estimated to weigh between 10,000 and 14,000 pounds, roughly school-bus long, and had a 20-inch-tall bone sweeping up from between its eyes.
These ruled the waters like giants and were good at scouring the rivers but studies do not reveal if they were the best swimmers. Their conical interlocking teeth formed a natural trap for slippery fish, and there was nothing coming to save those little Nemos.
It stands as a reminder of how little we truly know about the world that existed long before us, and how much there still is to uncover. We are not the ultimate inhabitants of Earth, but merely brief occupants in its vast, ever-evolving story.
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