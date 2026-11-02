Amitabh Bachchan slams media for twisting his words, warns of a 50 million follower strike

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed severe disappointment and anger towards sections of the media for misinterpreting a recent social media post. The veteran actor, who recently greeted hundreds of admirers from a specially designated glass cabin outside his Mumbai residence Jalsa for his traditional Sunday meet, took to X to clarify his stance.
Following the fan interaction, Amitabh shared the phrase, "Hathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki", which is a traditional prayer invoking Lord Krishna. However, reports twisted the religious chant, portraying it as an open challenge to his detractors. Headlines alleged that the superstar was telling opponents to bring their "elephants and horses" for a battle.
Furious over this misrepresentation, Amitabh accused the press of using his faith for publicity. "On one hand, it's a grave insult to a 'Jai Shri Krishna' invocation, and on the other, they're twisting the words to make it about challenging opponents," he wrote.
Issuing a stern warning, he reminded detractors of his massive digital reach and the loyalty of his fans. "Listen up, media folks, with your ears wide open. We have a 50 million-strong follower base. The day we give the signal, just 10 percent of them are ready and waiting to strike," he stated. He added that the more his words are twisted, the greater the capacity his extended family of fans has to retaliate.
The actor also questioned the accountability of the press, noting that while individuals often apologise for their mistakes, the media acts as if spreading misinformation is an absolute right. Calling their actions absurd and ridiculous, he lamented the state of modern reporting. "Nothing could be more laughable than this. If we make a mistake, mistakes happen, we immediately apologise and try to make amends. But here it seems like this is their birthright," he concluded.