Amitabh Bachchan slams media for twisting his words, warns of a 50 million follower strike

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed severe disappointment and anger towards sections of the media for misinterpreting a recent social media post. The veteran actor, who recently greeted hundreds of admirers from a specially designated glass cabin outside his Mumbai residence Jalsa for his traditional Sunday meet, took to X to clarify his stance.

Following the fan interaction, Amitabh shared the phrase, "Hathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki", which is a traditional prayer invoking Lord Krishna. However, reports twisted the religious chant, portraying it as an open challenge to his detractors. Headlines alleged that the superstar was telling opponents to bring their "elephants and horses" for a battle.

Amitabh calls out the media for disrespecting faith

Furious over this misrepresentation, Amitabh accused the press of using his faith for publicity. "On one hand, it's a grave insult to a 'Jai Shri Krishna' invocation, and on the other, they're twisting the words to make it about challenging opponents," he wrote.