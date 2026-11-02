Bombay HC stays ‘Leave India’ notice against actor Imran Khan pending an unconditional apology

The Bombay High Court has extended the relief for actor Imran Khan as it has continued interim protection to actor Imran Khan, keeping the FRRO’s ‘Leave India’ notice stayed until the next hearing on December 7.

Imran Khan receives interim relief in OCI rule violation case

The Court also directed Imran to tender an unconditional apology for the alleged violation of OCI rules, saying a mere undertaking would not be enough. The Court questioned Imran’s participation in a protest despite holding an OCI card, noting that such cardholders have limited rights.

The actor informed the Court he had no affiliation with any protest group, and had lived in India for most of his life apart from two years in the US, and was willing to give any undertaking required. His lawyer said no specific allegations had been made against him in the FIR and the offences were bailable.

The Court, while invoking Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, noted Imran’s long residence in India and said he should be given an opportunity if he apologises and gives an undertaking.