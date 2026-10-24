Avantika Malik recalls painful separation from Imran Khan: ‘I would have never done it’

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan shared a relationship that spanned nearly two decades before the two decided to part ways. The couple separated in 2019, choosing their own paths in life. Talking about the same, in a recent podcast, Avantika opened up about her divorce and explained how it became one of the most difficult phases of her life.

‘It was his decision’: Avantika Malik on her divorce with Imran Khan

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik fell in love with each other when they were teenagers. Love blossomed over the years, they tied the knot in 2011 and in 2014, they welcomed their baby girl Imaara. However as years went by, love started to change into disagreements and they decided to part ways. In a recent podcast, Avantika mentioned that Imran was the first to suggest they “take some time apart”. After six months of living separately, the two mutually decided to part ways and end their marriage.

“It was him actually. I would have never done it. Probably to my own detriment, but I would have never done it. It was his decision,” she told Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel.

They knew each other for 18 years and were married for 8 long years which is a pretty long time to know someone and parting ways all of a sudden often brings about its fair share of grief.

“For Imran and me, because we had been together for 18 years and from such a young age, and we both went through so much in our 20s and early 30s that, of course, somewhere along the way, I think we were unfair to each other and so I can’t say it was one big incident. I think small things over the years," she shared.