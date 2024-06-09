Imran Khan opens up about his divorce from Avantika Malik; says, ‘I was at my weakest—emotionally and physically’

Imran Khan is making headlines as he gears up for his much-anticipated return to the silver screen. In a candid interview, the actor recently delved into the emotional and physical turmoil he experienced following his separation from ex-wife Avantika Malik in 2019.
Reflecting on that tumultuous period, Imran revealed the profound impact the divorce had on him. “When I separated in 2019, I was at my weakest—emotionally and physically,” he confessed. “I felt like a husk of a human being. Simple tasks like brushing my teeth and taking a shower seemed insurmountable. I didn't know if I could muster the strength to do them. There were days I couldn't even bring myself to get out of bed. I would stay in my pyjamas, turn off the doorbell, lock the door, and just vegetate.”
Despite his struggles, Imran found solace and purpose in his responsibilities as a father. He shared that his daughter’s presence was a beacon during his darkest days. “We split custody, so from Thursdays to Sundays, my daughter would be with me. No matter how weak I felt, when she was around, I had to get out there and be present,” he shared.
Recently, Imran has also been in the spotlight for his evolving personal life as well. In a revealing interview in March, he confirmed his relationship with actress Lekha Washington, addressing the misconceptions surrounding their romance. “The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true,” he stated. “I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019.”
Imran, known for his roles in beloved films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, is now turning heads with his renewed presence on social media.