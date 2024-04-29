Imran Khan to make comeback in Vir Das' directorial debut 'Happy Patel', uncle Aamir to play the role of a don

It all started when Aditi, a fan of actor Imran Khan, left a comment on veteran actress Zeenat Aman's Instagram post on her new commercial with a fintech brand. "Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega (Even Zeenat ji made a comeback, don't know when @imrankhan will do the same."

In a serendipitous move, Imran noticed her comment and responded, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen (shake hands emoji).”

The rest is history. Hundreds of fans started to like and reply to the comment and #lautaaoimran started to trend on social media. Several interviews by several media publications later, the news breaks today – Imran Khan is set to make his comeback in Vir Das' directorial debut Happy Patel, after a nine-year acting hiatus.

Of all the information we could get our hands on so far, two seem the most exciting. First, Imran is set to play a spy and; two, his uncle and actor Aamir Khan will not only produce the film, but will also essay the role of a don in a cameo appearance.

According to a media report, the film will be a "quirky comedy" – a laugh-riot set in a familiar yet fresh world, reminiscent of previous works of the actor. As for the shooting, it has already begun in Goa.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the reports on the film so far definitely remind us of Delhi Belly, where the actor co-starred with Vir Das. Take a look at this throwback post of Imran from the sets of the film: