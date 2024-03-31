Celebs

Imran Khan, Lekha Washington lease luxurious apartment from Karan Johar for INR 9 Lakhs per month: Reports

This move comes after Imran confirmed his relationship with Lekha in a recent interview
Lovebirds Imran Khan and Lekha Washington are taking their relationship to the next level with a swanky new Mumbai apartment! According to reports, the couple has leased a luxurious sea-facing pad in Bandra, the city's bustling heart. This posh three-story abode at Carter Road’s Clefepete belonging to filmmaker Karan Johar will be their nest, interestingly located right next to where Imran’s uncle, Aamir Khan, once resided.

The reported rent for this luxurious haven? A cool INR 9 lakh per month! But with a breathtaking ocean view and the convenience of a prime location.

Imran Khan poses with Lekha Washington and daughter Imara at Ira Khan’s mehendi ceremony 

This move comes after Imran confirmed his relationship with Lekha in a recent interview. He clarified rumours and shut down accusations, stating, “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019.”

Imran further emphasised, “There's this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me... Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika.”

The couple has been spotted together at various events, including Imran's cousin Ira Khan’s recent wedding. Now, with their swanky new apartment, it seems their love story is blossoming in the heart of Mumbai. Congratulations to the happy couple!

