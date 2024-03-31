Imran Khan, Lekha Washington lease luxurious apartment from Karan Johar for INR 9 Lakhs per month: Reports

Lovebirds Imran Khan and Lekha Washington are taking their relationship to the next level with a swanky new Mumbai apartment! According to reports, the couple has leased a luxurious sea-facing pad in Bandra, the city's bustling heart. This posh three-story abode at Carter Road’s Clefepete belonging to filmmaker Karan Johar will be their nest, interestingly located right next to where Imran’s uncle, Aamir Khan, once resided.