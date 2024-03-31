Alia Bhatt cheers for Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu’s record-breaking film ‘Crew’

Get ready for applause, because the ladies of Crew are taking the box office by storm! The heist comedy, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has soared to record heights, becoming the highest-grossing opening for a women-led Hindi-language film worldwide.
Leading the pack of enthusiastic supporters was none other than Alia Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a celebratory post, calling out the “outstanding women on and off screen” for their incredible achievement. She showered praise on the film’s leading trio and even tagged producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, acknowledging the powerful women behind the scenes.
This heartwarming display of sisterhood isn’t surprising. Kriti, who shared the National Award for Best Actress with Alia last year, reciprocated the love, thanking Alia on her own Instagram story. It was a sweet moment that highlighted the supportive and collaborative spirit within the Hindi film industry.
Crew isn’t just breaking records, it's exceeding expectations. The film's worldwide opening of INR 20 crore surpasses even Alia's blockbuster period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Gangubai holds the lead domestically with a ₹10.50 crore opening, Crew is hot on its heels at INR 9.25 crore, proving its global appeal.
So, what exactly is causing all the buzz? Crew is a laugh-a-minute adventure that follows three flight attendants caught in a hilarious web of lies. Set against the backdrop of the airline industry.
Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is a collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Having been released in theatres on March 29, the film is sure to continue its successful flight.