Alia Bhatt turns host for Hope Gala, stuns in 30-year-old vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree

On Thursday evening, actor Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala in London. The event was aimed at raising funds for underprivileged adolescents through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Alia’s chosen charity, Salaam Bombay, works towards empowering vulnerable children who are “at risk” in the city of Mumbai.
The gala, which took place at The Mandarin Oriental, was also attended by singer Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha among others. Harshdeep Kaur took to the stage to entertain the guests with her mesmerising performance.
The hotel went on to share a glimpse of the evening on its Instagram handle. Take a look:
The Brahmastra star stunned with two distinct looks for the red carpet and the gala. For her red carpet look, she chose the glam route with a maroon dress. She later wore a 30 year old vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree which was handmade in 1994 and crafted over 3500 hours with ivory floral resham and silk threads.
Recently, Alia celebrated her 31st birthday in an intimate dinner with her family and friends. She also cut a cake with fans and the media. The actress shared an adorable post to express her gratitude on the occasion. “it was a goooooooood day.. thank you all for all the birthday love!!!!,” she wrote.
On the work front, the award-winning actor will soon be seen alongside Vedang Raina in the Vasan Bala directorial Jigra. Further, she will also share the screen with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.