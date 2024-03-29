Alia Bhatt turns host for Hope Gala, stuns in 30-year-old vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree

On Thursday evening, actor Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala in London. The event was aimed at raising funds for underprivileged adolescents through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Alia’s chosen charity, Salaam Bombay, works towards empowering vulnerable children who are “at risk” in the city of Mumbai.

The gala, which took place at The Mandarin Oriental, was also attended by singer Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha among others. Harshdeep Kaur took to the stage to entertain the guests with her mesmerising performance.

The hotel went on to share a glimpse of the evening on its Instagram handle. Take a look: