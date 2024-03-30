Kriti Sanon pens heartfelt note for her ‘Crew’ co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu

As the much awaited movie of this season Crew starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, released in theatres this Friday, Kriti pens a heartfelt note about her co-stars and team while sharing some memorable photographs.
She writes, “This CREW has my (heart emoji)…” Adding on to her admiration for the actors she mentions, “ Have admired these two women [ Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan] for years and its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had! Never felt like a junior on set (didn’t behave like one too)!!... It was always 3 individual women, 3 different actors coming together as a team to create CHEMISTRY you’ve never seen before while we had a blastttt!”
She recalls, “From @tabutiful ma’am’s warm squishy hugs to Bebo’s daily “what did you eat for lunch?” @kareenakapoorkhan to @rheakapoor ‘s yummy ghar ka khana while she gave me the tiniest sexiest clothes; @ektarkapoor ‘s “We’re gonna kill it” vibe and of course the pilot of our plane @rajoosworld and his never ending jokes — gonna miss this crew so much!!”
Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the movie about three flight attendants, essayed by the leading ladies, had left the audience in anticipation since its announcement. The adrenaline rushing performances is sure to pique the audience interest. Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in supporting roles.