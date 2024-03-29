Panchami Ghavri on casting Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Crew

In this film, Ghavri has also challenged age-old norms and stereotypes. "First, to break the age-old norm that women can’t work together. Whoever said this was a man," she quips, adding, "I think women have really interesting stories to tell, and through a different lens. Rhea [Kapoor] herself is always looking for scripts that have a strong female voice in them. I think in India, we’re still a long way to go, but we’re getting there for sure!"