Panchami Ghavri on casting Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Crew

In an industry mostly dominated by male-centric narratives, casting director Panchami Ghavri stands out for spearheading projects that celebrate the strength and complexity of female characters. Ghavri's upcoming project, The Crew, promises to be a game-changer, boasting a stellar cast led by powerhouse actresses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.
On talking about the importance of female-centric films, Panchami says, "I think there always has been a disparity in the kind of box office openings female-led films take as compared to the ones led by male. Our men-to-women ratio is not the best in general. However, I haven’t seen this much excitement about a female-led film in a long, long time. Everyone I meet is excited about The Crew. It’s also a really exciting cast; we haven’t seen such a strong female cast in a long time."
In this film, Ghavri has also challenged age-old norms and stereotypes. "First, to break the age-old norm that women can’t work together. Whoever said this was a man," she quips, adding, "I think women have really interesting stories to tell, and through a different lens. Rhea [Kapoor] herself is always looking for scripts that have a strong female voice in them. I think in India, we’re still a long way to go, but we’re getting there for sure!"
Indeed, the landscape of Indian cinema is witnessing a gradual but significant shift, as audiences increasingly gravitate towards narratives centered on women. Ghavri acknowledges this trend, noting, "The audience is changing their preferences when it comes to female-led films. I’m a woman, and I love strong narratives of women. At the end of the day, women are able to hustle at work, handle kids, run a home, manage family expectations—all of it simultaneously."
As the film industry continues to evolve, Ghavri remains committed to championing stories that are real and have depth.
On the work front, Panchami Ghavri has an exciting lineup of projects and releases. With The Crew and Mr and Mrs Mahi on the horizon, Ghavri is poised to showcase her knack for assembling stellar casts and championing compelling narratives. Meanwhile, Ghavri's recent releases include Murder Mubarak, Yodha, Karmma Calling, and Showtime.