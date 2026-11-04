Bengaluru techie arrested for sending threats to Bolly celebs including Ayushmann Khurrana

The Mumbai Police have arrested the accused who was sending threatening emails to various Bollywood celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor.

How a Bengaluru IT engineer faked Lawrence Bishnoi gang links to target Bollywood actors

The accused, identified as Vaibhav Mishra, works as an IT engineer. He was arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was reportedly sending threatening audio messages to everyone in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, pretending to be a member of their gang.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the accused had been threatening several film celebrities living in Mumbai over the past few days.

Ayushmann had reportedly received a threatening audio message from an individual claiming to have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The sender had reportedly demanded crores of rupees from the Dream Girl actor.