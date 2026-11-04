Ranbir Kapoor reveals Amitabh Bachchan flew to Switzerland for just two hours to watch Abhishek’s basketball games

(Abhishek always told me that when he was studying in Switzerland, despite how busy you were and how much work you had, you would make it a point to be present for every important event in his life. Whether it was a basketball game at school, you would take a flight there, watch the game for two hours, and then fly straight back to the studio).

"Toh aapne bhi itni mehnat ki... aur ek zamana tha jahan pita aur bete ka rishta kuch alag tha, ek doori thi, you know aap itne busy the, shayad time nahi milta tha, lekin Abhishek hamesha kehta tha ki papa jitne bhi busy ho, woh hamesha time nikal ke jo bhi hamare zindagi ke mahatva moments the, important moments the, you were always there for that and I really, I congratulate you for that..”

(You made so much effort to be there for him. There was a time when the relationship between fathers and sons was quite different, with a certain distance between them. You were so busy that perhaps you didn't always have the time. But Abhishek would always tell me that no matter how busy his father was, he would always make time for the important moments in their lives. You were always there for those moments, and I truly congratulate you for that.)

Responding to Ranbir, Amitabh said that it was a father's responsibility to encourage his children and be present for them whenever possible.

Amitabh said, “Yeh pita ke nate hamara kartavya banta hai ki jo santaan ho unko prerna di jaye aur kartavya karte rahe... agar unko achha lagne wala hai paanch minute ke liye bhi toh hum pahunch jayenge wahan aur agar pahunch sake toh avashya wahan thherenge... lekin ye baat jo aapne kahi thi na ki prem mein jo hai kartavya jo hai woh apne aap aa jata hai, hai ki nahi? ... Toh jab prem hota hai toh kartavya bhi hota hai..”

(As a father, it is our responsibility to inspire our children and continue fulfilling our duties towards them. If something is going to make them happy, even for just five minutes, we will make the effort to be there. And if we can reach there, we will certainly stay for a while. But what you said earlier is so true: when there is love, a sense of duty comes naturally, doesn't it? When there is love, there is also responsibility.)