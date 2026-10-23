Kylie Jenner's Fantasy Bra and Ranbir Kapoor's Sher-e-Punjab watch are designed by the same brand

Kylie Jenner looked stunning as she walked down the ramp in a $50 million diamond Fantasy Bra at the Victoria’s Secret show. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked equally stylish as he showed off a beautiful blue luxury watch at the Ramayana promotion event in Hyderabad. What links both these celebrities’ fashion choices? Both were created by Jacob & Co., the luxury jewellery and watchmaking brand founded by Jacob Arabo.

All the inside deets about Jacob & Co.'s luxurious pieces

The Fantasy Bra was modelled by Kylie on October 18, 2026, at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held in Los Angeles. This Bra holds a valuation of $50 million and is the most costly Fantasy Bra ever seen at the fashion show, beating out the $15 million Bra created by Gisele Bündchen way back in 2000.