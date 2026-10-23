Kylie Jenner's Fantasy Bra and Ranbir Kapoor's Sher-e-Punjab watch are designed by the same brand

Kylie Jenner looked stunning as she walked down the ramp in a $50 million diamond Fantasy Bra at the Victoria’s Secret show. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked equally stylish as he showed off a beautiful blue luxury watch at the Ramayana promotion event in Hyderabad. What links both these celebrities’ fashion choices? Both were created by Jacob & Co., the luxury jewellery and watchmaking brand founded by Jacob Arabo.
The Fantasy Bra was modelled by Kylie on October 18, 2026, at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held in Los Angeles. This Bra holds a valuation of $50 million and is the most costly Fantasy Bra ever seen at the fashion show, beating out the $15 million Bra created by Gisele Bündchen way back in 2000.
The Bra contains 4,410 natural diamonds with a combined weight of 1,373.39 carats, with the biggest diamond being a 75.54-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond at its centre. Its structure uses 18-karat white gold and a diamond fringe, with no traditional fabric.
Ranbir Kapoor’s choice reflects a different side of the brand. The actor wore a stylish navy blue suit with the Jacob & Co. Epic X Sher-e-Punjab Edition, which costs around Rs. 35 lakh. There are only 50 watches available across the globe, and this watch pays homage to Sikh culture and Guru Gobind Singh.
Crafted from titanium, the 44 mm open-faced watch has a striking blue honeycombed patterned rubber strap. The vertical bridge has three important symbols engraved on it: a lion for strength, Khanda for Sikhs, and Ek Onkar for unity of God. The open-faced dial displays the working mechanism of the watch.