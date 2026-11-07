Thomas Markle arrested in US over child sexual abuse material allegations

The US Department of Justice confirmed that 82-year-old Thomas Markle Sr was taken into custody in Florida. Law enforcement officers conducted searches of two storage units in the Los Angeles area, which Thomas had rented for nearly two decades, discovering sexually explicit photographs of him with prepubescent girls.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel stated: "Mr Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions." Authorities revealed that the investigation began in October after an individual signed an affidavit detailing child sex abuse material found among Thomas's possessions in the Philippines, leading agents to search the American storage facilities.

Inside the two units, agents recovered 78 items, including photographs, film negatives and books containing explicit imagery depicting Thomas alongside underage girls. Thomas had previously been living in the Philippines before returning to the US following a stroke and a leg amputation.