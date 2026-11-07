Two men charged over shocking shooting at Kapil Sharma’s Canadian cafe

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Surrey, Canada, and a separate attack on a home that injured a woman, according to police and Canadian media reports.

Two charged over shooting at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe

The Canadian Press identified the business as Kap’s Café, reporting that the date and location released by police matched the October 16, 2025, attack on the establishment.

British Columbia’s Provincial Extortion Task Force announced the charges on Friday against Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan, both 22. They were arrested in Surrey on November 1 and remain in custody. Each faces two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm — one for each shooting. The charges have not been proven in court. The café was closed when shots were fired, but two employees were inside. Neither was injured.