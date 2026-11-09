Navya Nanda’s Diwali post featuring Agastya, Aaradhya leaves fans curious about Aishwarya Rai's absence

While Navya Naveli Nanda's Diwali photo dump offered a glimpse of the Bachchan family's celebrations, including a rare snap of her brother Agastya and cousin Aaradhya, internet spotted immediately that the latter's mum, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missing in action. Fans noticed and showered love to the pictures of Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan, however several social media users wanted to know why Aishwarya wasn't part of the photographs.
Navya shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Happiest of Diwali’s with my very own." A standout photo captured Agastya in a warm embrace with his younger cousin, Aaradhya—a rare sibling moment for fans. Abhishek and Shweta were seen joining in the festivities, lighting up sparklers to celebrate the occasion.
The Bachchan-Nanda family dressed up for the occasion, with Navya decking up in a vibrant, red halter neck sharara ensemble, while Agastya and Aaradhya twinned in a off-white-coloured outfits. Abhishek and Shweta kept their festive looks in muted, neutral tones.
In one of the pictures in the same carousel, Navya was also seen twinning with Ananya Panday in matching white ensembles.
While the pictures were warmly received, the comments section soon filled with questions about Aishwarya. "Where is Aishwarya?" one user asked. Another wrote, "Why is she never there in the Bachchan family pictures?". One even wrote, "She is like sweta nanada who doesn’t like Aish", "her dad isn’t here included too. So, they probably were not present?," one commented.
Some also wondered whether the actor had celebrated Diwali separately with Abhishek and Aaradhya.
Though Aishwarya missing from the frames has drawn attention, the Dhoom 2 actress was spotted recently with Abhishek Bachchan at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. They were seen arriving hand-in-hand at the party and posing for photographers.
Stunner in red, Aishwarya dazzled in a saree with a rich gold border, while Abhishek complemented her in a black embroidered ethnic outfit. Festivity clips showed the couple sharing sweet glances and warm smiles, with Aishwarya fondly resting her head on Abhishek’s shoulder during their photo session.
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