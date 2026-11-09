Navya Nanda’s Diwali post featuring Agastya, Aaradhya leaves fans curious about Aishwarya Rai's absence

The Bachchan-Nanda family dressed up for the occasion, with Navya decking up in a vibrant, red halter neck sharara ensemble, while Agastya and Aaradhya twinned in a off-white-coloured outfits. Abhishek and Shweta kept their festive looks in muted, neutral tones.

In one of the pictures in the same carousel, Navya was also seen twinning with Ananya Panday in matching white ensembles.

While the pictures were warmly received, the comments section soon filled with questions about Aishwarya. "Where is Aishwarya?" one user asked. Another wrote, "Why is she never there in the Bachchan family pictures?". One even wrote, "She is like sweta nanada who doesn’t like Aish", "her dad isn’t here included too. So, they probably were not present?," one commented.

Some also wondered whether the actor had celebrated Diwali separately with Abhishek and Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan was spotted recently at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, recently

Though Aishwarya missing from the frames has drawn attention, the Dhoom 2 actress was spotted recently with Abhishek Bachchan at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. They were seen arriving hand-in-hand at the party and posing for photographers.