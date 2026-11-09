Vivek Agnihotri escapes Diwali balcony fire, calls errant rockets a hazard

While expressing immense relief over his family's fortunate escape, the director questioned the safety of other citizens who might face similar life-threatening situations. He strongly criticised the normalisation of dangerous fireworks during the festivities. "Who doesn’t love celebrating Diwali? But errant rockets are not a cultural pride, they are a fire hazard. Our great culture doesn’t permit us to put innocent lives, homes and property at risk," Vivek stated.

The alarming incident prompted him to demand stricter enforcement of the Bombay High Court's firecracker guidelines. He stressed that basic civic appeals have very little real-world impact without strict on-the-ground implementation. Urging authorities to investigate fire incidents across the city, Vivek argued that true accountability must extend beyond the individuals bursting crackers to the officials tasked with ensuring public safety.

His viral post followed an earlier civic message from Ritu, who had urged Mumbai residents to celebrate responsibly, avoid setting off fireworks on public roads and keep emergency municipal numbers handy. Concluding his powerful message, the filmmaker quoted a poignant verse from the Bhagavad Gita to remind those in power that they must set a responsible example for the general public to follow.