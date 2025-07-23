Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files is set for a September 5 release

We will see actors like Palomi Ghosh, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty all together because of this project. All are seasoned actors who’ve worked across genres, and it’s clear the film is aiming for both impact and credibility. Pallavi Joshi features in a key role, continuing her frequent collaborations with Vivek.

In the lead-up to the global release, the director has taken the film on a Never Again Tour across the US. It’s a 10-city run of premieres and discussions, aimed at the Indian diaspora and anyone curious or concerned about what the film might reveal. The tour began on July 19 and will end on August 10. Plot details haven’t been revealed, but we are sure Vivek wants to confront something or reopen something. Or maybe both.

There’s no doubt the film will be watched closely, by fans and critics alike. Whether it ends up being praised, picked apart, politicised or probably all three, The Bengal Files is clearly designed to make people feel something.