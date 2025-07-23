Jafar Panahi honoured at the Busan International Film Festival

The Busan International Film Festival officially states, “As a towering figure in Iranian cinema, the director has explored the existence and freedom of individuals living amid censorship and political repression. Capturing the political and social contradictions of Iranian society from a countercultural perspective, he has continued to create films in secret, courageously submitting them to international film festivals despite repeated arrests, custody, detention, travel bans, and a stated-imposed filmmaking ban.”

Earlier this year in May 2025, his film It Was Just An Accident was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and also won accolades, standing ovations and honours. In his official statement to the Festival, Panahi mentions, “At a time when making films in my country becomes more difficult every day, this recognition reminds me that cinema can still connect us beyond borders, languages, and limitations. I not only accept this award in my own name, but also on behalf of all those who, in silence, in exile, or under pressure, continue to create.”