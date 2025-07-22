Adria Arjona replaces Taylor Russell in The Thomas Crown Affair

Actor Adria Arjona has joined the cast of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studio’s new adaptation of The Thomas Crown Affair.

All you need to know about The Thomas Crown Affair

Adria joins the cast after Taylor Russell‘s exit. Taylor recently left the project citing creative differences. Michael B Jordan stars in and directs this adaptation of the 1968 romantic heist thriller, starring Faye Dunaway and Steve McQueen. The original movie was directed by Norman Jewison.

The movie was remade in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo and Denis Leary. It was directed by John McTiernan. Adria, 33, is best known for her role in Hitman and the series Andor. She has also starred in Splitsville, Father of the Bride, and Los Frikis. The new adaptation also includes Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbaek and Aiysha Hart in the cast, reported a leading news publication.