First single from Dhanush’s Idly Kadai to drop on July 27

Dhanush also took to his X timeline to share the news, posting a vibrant promo poster with the caption: “Idly Kadai first single update.” The announcement has further amped up excitement among fans who are eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

Initially slated for an April 10 release, the film was later rescheduled to October 1 to ensure a worldwide theatrical rollout.

The film stars Dhanush and Nithya Menen in lead roles, with Arun Vijay playing the antagonist. Industry buzz suggests that the face-off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be a major highlight of the film. Shalini Pandey has also been confirmed to play a significant role, following weeks of speculation.

Idly Kadai features cinematography by Kiran Koushik and a score by G.V. Prakash Kumar, who reunites with Dhanush for what fans hope will be another memorable musical collaboration.

The last time Dhanush and Nithya Menen came together was for the film, Thiruchitrambalam, which was directed by Mithran Jawahar. The film went on to become a blockbuster, marking the arrival of the new celebrated onscreen pair. The romantic comedy drama also starred Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, Raashii Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar as part of the star cast. Music was by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Om Prakash, and editing by Prasanna GK.

