Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ team jets off to Bangkok to wrap final shoot

The cast and crew of Idly Kadai, director Dhanush’s much-anticipated action entertainer, have flown to Bangkok to film a crucial sequence, marking the final leg of the shoot.
Actor Sathish, who features in the film, shared photos on social media with fellow cast members, captioning them:
“#IdlyKadai @wunderbarfilms @DawnPicturesOff @dhanushkraja sir. Fun Filled Times @arunvijayno1 sir #Sathyaraj sir @rparthiepan sir. Next Destination #Bangkok. @theSreyas #riseandshine.”
Arun Vijay also took to social media, posting a snapshot of himself on a flight with actors Parthiban and Sathyaraj. He wrote, “It was great catching up with #Sathyaraj sir and @rparthiepan anna… Fun times!!”
Originally slated for a global release on April 10, Idly Kadai was postponed due to pending portions of the shoot. Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures—co-producing the film alongside Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films—revealed in an earlier interview that around 10% of the film still needed to be shot.
“This remaining part includes a crucial combination sequence featuring Nithya Menon, Arun Vijay sir, Rajkiran sir, Parthiban sir, Sathyaraj sir, and others,” he said. “Coordinating all their dates took time, but we didn’t want to compromise the quality of the film, which has turned out really well.”
Staying true to their word, the team has now travelled to Bangkok to complete the final stretch. With filming nearing completion, the makers have announced October 1 as the new release date.
Sources suggest Arun Vijay will be seen playing the antagonist, setting up a high-stakes face-off with Dhanush’s character—one of the film’s major highlights.
Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that Shalini Pandey plays a pivotal role in the story, putting an end to media speculation.
Directed by Dhanush, Idly Kadai stars Dhanush and Nithya Menon in lead roles, with cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music composed by GV Prakash.