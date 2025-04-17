Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ team jets off to Bangkok to wrap final shoot

Staying true to their word, the team has now travelled to Bangkok to complete the final stretch. With filming nearing completion, the makers have announced October 1 as the new release date.

Sources suggest Arun Vijay will be seen playing the antagonist, setting up a high-stakes face-off with Dhanush’s character—one of the film’s major highlights.

Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that Shalini Pandey plays a pivotal role in the story, putting an end to media speculation.

Directed by Dhanush, Idly Kadai stars Dhanush and Nithya Menon in lead roles, with cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music composed by GV Prakash.