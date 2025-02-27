Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s ‘Kubera’ to hit screens in June

The announcement was made on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, a fitting tribute as Dhanush is known for his devotion to Lord Shiva.

In addition to Dhanush and Nagarjuna, the film also stars Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Kubera has garnered attention as it's the first collaboration between National Award-winning actor Dhanush and renowned filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

Industry rumous suggest that Dhanush may portray a beggar who rises to become a mafia king, while Nagarjuna might play an investigating officer, though these details have not been officially confirmed.

On the technical side, Kubera features music by Devi Sri Prasad, whose recent hit Thandel continues to make waves. The film’s cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommi, with production design by Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre. The co-writer of the film is Chaithanya Pingali, and the costumes are designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain.

Kubera is produced by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.