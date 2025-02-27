‘Superman’ star Gene Hackman and wife Betsy found dead at Santa Fe home

The Birdcage star Gene Hackman has been found dead in his Santa Fe home alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa. The two-time Oscar winner and author was found dead alongside his wife and their dog just after midnight on Thursday. Though the police are conducting an investigation into the matter they have ruled out any foul play as per the report.
How did Gene Hackman die? Did he retire from acting?
There is no confirmation of the reason for Gene Hackman’s death. Gene Hackman who was 95 has had a career spanning over six decades. He was perhaps the most famous for his portrayal of Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) and its sequels Superman II (1980) and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987). However, he also made his mark with films like The French Connection, Bonnie & Clyde, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Conversation and Mississippi Burning.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the news, revealing that just after midnight, the couple and their dog had sadly died. A cause of death has yet to be announced. The actor has received two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, four Golden Globes, a SAG Award, and the Silver Bear. Gene Hackman retired from acting in 2004. He was known for his roles in The French Connection, Unforgiven, I Never Sang for My Father, and Bonnie and Clyde.
Gene Hackman’s last film appearance was Welcome to Mooseport in 2004, where he played Monroe Cole. His Hollywood career included more than 100 acting roles. Hackman wasn't just a film star; he starred in TV series such as Brenner and The F.B.I.
Hackman stayed away from the public eye for the most part but was snapped at a New Mexico fuel station in 2023 in a baseball cap and blue jeans. A year later, Hackman and Betsy were seen grabbing some food at the restaurant Pappadeaux's in Santa Fe.
Gene began his acting career in 1956 at the Pasadena Playhouse in California, where he formed a friendship with fellow aspiring actor Dustin Hoffman. Both were viewed as outsiders by their classmates and were even voted "The Least Likely to Succeed." Motivated to prove the doubters wrong, Gene relocated to New York City.
To support himself while searching for acting roles, he took a job at a Howard Johnson's restaurant. During his time there, he encountered an instructor from the Pasadena Playhouse who commented that working there indicated Gene would "never amount to anything.”
The rejection and criticism encouraged him to do well. Gene Hackman once said, “It was more psychological warfare, because I wasn't going to let those f**kers get me down. I insisted with myself that I would continue to do whatever it took to get a job. It was like me against them, and in some way, unfortunately, I still feel that way. But I think if you're really interested in acting there is a part of you that relishes the struggle.”
Hackman got various bit roles, including in films such as Mad Dog Coll, Tallahassee 7000, Route 66, Naked City, East Side/West Side and Brenner. He also started performing on stage for several Off-Broadway plays, such as The Saintliness of Margery Kempe in 1959. He made his Broadway debut in Children From Their Games. The success of Any Wednesday with Sandy Dennis opened doors for him in the acting world, with his first credited role being in Lilith. By the sixties he had appeared as Buck Barrow in Bonnie and Clyde, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.