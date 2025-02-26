'Harriet the Spy' star Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York Apartment

Actor Michelle Trachtenberg, known to have starred in acclaimed projects like Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl was found deceased at her New York Apartment yesterday. The actor was 39 years old and the cause of death has not yet been identified.
The actor’s death is still under investigation by the local authorities. According to media reports, the New York Police Department had confirmed that she died in her apartment on Wednesday morning. The local authorities jumped in after responding to 911 and found her unresponsive. She was declared dead after the arrival of the emergency services. While the cause of death is still ongoing, they do not believe it is of immediate suspicion. However, no clear cause has been identified yet.
Michelle's death was very sudden and uncalled for. She had on her social media platform put up a throwback photograph of her only seven days ago and the netizens praised her for her talent and beauty. Trachtenberg had started year career as a child artiste and had climbed the stairs since then. She had starred in various films and series including The Adventures of Pete & Pete, Ice Princess, Mysterious Skin, Killing Kennedy, The Scribbler and many more.