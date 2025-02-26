Kylie Jenner leaves heartfelt note for friend and celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

The news about celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s death which his family announced on social media was a shocking revelation for the entertainment world. The stylist had worked with the likes of notable celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Katy Perry, and Jennifer Lopez to name a few. His passing at 34, due to unrevealed reasons, was unexpected and equally shocking. Hid friend and long-time muse Kylie Jenner penned a heartfelt note for him on her social media posting throwback photographs of the two.
Kylie wrote, “ Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.” The two have worked together for numerous photo-shoots. In fact, both Kylie and Jesus have posted several behind-the-scenes photographs of each other on their social media from time to time.
She continued, “ Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. A true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.”
Kylie had also earlier honoured her close friend Virgil Abloh through her 2022 MET Gala bridal look. Her pristine white gown complete with a face veil was a tribute to the late designer’s genius.
She concluded her message for Jesus stating, “Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. Every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. More than any words can say.”