Saloni Batra on playing Shaili in Murderbaad

Actor Saloni Batra, known for her impactful performances in Soni, Animal, Uljhan, Bandra Christmas, Khalbali Records, and more, steps into a sharp new space in the recently released thriller Murderbaad. In the film, she plays Shaili—a bold, no-filter Delhi girl who sets off on a group trip to Jaipur, only to find herself in the middle of an emotional and unpredictable whirlwind.

Saloni Batra's journey, from studying fashion to end up become an actor

Saloni shares, “What initially drew me to Murderbaad was the genre. I’ve always been drawn to thrillers—stories that are packed with tension, layered with emotion, and keep you on the edge of your seat. This film had all of that—drama, crime, romance, unpredictability, and a touch of madness. I knew I wanted to be part of that world. More than anything, I wanted to be the vessel for our director Arnab Chatterjee’s vision and bring Shaili to life the way he had imagined her.”

She continues, “Shaili isn’t someone who fits into neat definitions. She’s outspoken, emotionally charged, and not afraid to take up space—even if it makes people uncomfortable. There were aspects of her that resonated deeply with me—moments of feeling misunderstood, of reacting impulsively, of carrying unresolved emotion. While she’s far more rebellious and raw in her day-to-day, I’ve felt those emotions in flashes in my own life, and that’s what I tapped into to play her. In that sense, she felt familiar, even if we’re not exactly alike.”

Talking about how the project came her way, Saloni recalls, “Arnab had seen some of my earlier work and reached out to me. When we met, he gave me a powerful narration of the script. It wasn’t just the twists and turns that caught me—it was the emotional undertones, the energy of the world he wanted to create. I could see the entire film playing out as he spoke. That clarity and conviction really stayed with me.”

Born and raised in Delhi, Saloni studied Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories at NIFT Chennai before finding her way into acting. With Murderbaad, she continues to explore emotionally charged, grounded characters—always in search of stories that challenge and surprise her.

“While I’ve loved diving into intense roles, I’m also looking forward to exploring lighter, happier characters—I want to experience the full range that this craft has to offer,” she adds with a smile.