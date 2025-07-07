Arnab Chatterjee's debut Hindi feature Murderbaad has crime, romance, and thrill, packed in a box

The makers have just dropped the trailer of Murderbaad and it has already garnered immense appreciation. While crime, mystery, thrill and adventure are genres that one is being treated to for a long time along with romance; a movie which fuses both the genres is a rareity today and that is what has sparked interest.

Moreover, what seems to be a simple travel trip becomes much more when one guest goes missing. Is the guest missing, hiding, dead? All these questions are unveiled in the movie through layers of investigation. It is interesting to see how the director and the cast have put together the whole movie which promises to keep you glued to the edge of the seat.

Sharib Hashmi adds, “Despite being his debut Hindi feature film, Arnab left no stones unturned in bringing together a complete mix of fresh and extremely experienced members in the team. I’ve enjoyed every day on set. The film is very unique in it’s own way, both in terms of story as well as the way it got made”. Amole Gupte adds further, “He [ Arnab] has a unique way of approaching, and I was thrilled with his conviction, to which you can’t say no. When you know how to collaborate, you know how to approach life.”