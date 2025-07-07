Arnab Chatterjee's debut Hindi feature Murderbaad has crime, romance, and thrill, packed in a box

Imagine going for a fun tour in the vibrant deserts of Jaipur, Rajasthan, where romance starts blooming slowy but is quickly disrupted by – of course a murder. Murderbaad directed by Arnab Chatterjee is a one-of-its-kind crime, romance and thriller- all combined in a single package. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Sharib Hashmi, Amole Gupte, Manish Chaudhari, Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Kanikka Kapur. What makes it even special is that it is Chatterjee’s debut feature film and the makers have just dropped the trailer which has in the meantime garnered good visibility and netizen interest.
The makers have just dropped the trailer of Murderbaad and it has already garnered immense appreciation. While crime, mystery, thrill and adventure are genres that one is being treated to for a long time along with romance; a movie which fuses both the genres is a rareity today and that is what has sparked interest.
Moreover, what seems to be a simple travel trip becomes much more when one guest goes missing. Is the guest missing, hiding, dead? All these questions are unveiled in the movie through layers of investigation. It is interesting to see how the director and the cast have put together the whole movie which promises to keep you glued to the edge of the seat.
Sharib Hashmi adds, “Despite being his debut Hindi feature film, Arnab left no stones unturned in bringing together a complete mix of fresh and extremely experienced members in the team. I’ve enjoyed every day on set. The film is very unique in it’s own way, both in terms of story as well as the way it got made”. Amole Gupte adds further, “He [ Arnab] has a unique way of approaching, and I was thrilled with his conviction, to which you can’t say no. When you know how to collaborate, you know how to approach life.”
Arnab Chatterjee talks about his journey with the film, “The Murderbaad journey started 5 years ago, when I wrote the two-pager while still in college. It’s inspired by the romance and thrill I grew up watching, but I wanted to set that mood in a distinctly rooted setting. At its core, it’s about the stories people bury to protect their identity. I’m grateful to have had such a talented cast and crew bring this vision to life.”
Murderbaad releases on July 18 in theatres near you.