Vijay Sethupathi leads Puri Jagannadh’s new film as shooting begins in Hyderabad

Although the film's shooting was initially slated to begin in late June, it officially commenced this Monday, building anticipation among fans. Puri Jagannadh is producing the film under his banner, Puri Connects, with Charmi Kaur joining forces with JB Motion Pictures and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla to enhance the film’s scope and grandeur.

Samyuktha stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi as the female lead, while Tabu and Vijay Kumar have key roles. Reports indicate that Samyuktha’s character is integral to the narrative, offering plenty of room for her to showcase emotional depth. The actress has expressed excitement about the story and is eager to start shooting.

The team had recently completed an extensive recce in Hyderabad and Chennai to finalize locations for the first schedule.

Known for his high-energy storytelling, director Puri Jagannadh is bringing his signature style to this ambitious project, which promises to be a mass entertainer blending gripping action with Vijay Sethupathi’s compelling screen presence.

The film will be released across five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam—aiming to appeal to a broad audience nationwide.

