Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film to begin shooting in June 2025

Known for his high-octane storytelling, Puri Jagannadh is set to team up with the ever-versatile Vijay Sethupathi for a commercial entertainer packed with mass appeal and a distinctive narrative. This collaboration promises to blend Puri’s signature flamboyance with Vijay’s magnetic screen presence.

Backed by Puri Connects, the film is being jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. With the cast and crew already locked, the project is being crafted with meticulous attention to detail, especially in terms of visual storytelling and technical finesse.