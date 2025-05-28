Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film to begin shooting in June 2025

Preparations are in full swing for the launch of director Puri Jagannadh’s much-anticipated pan-Indian film starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. According to industry sources, the team is actively scouting prime locations in Chennai and Hyderabad, gearing up to begin the first schedule by the end of June.
Known for his high-octane storytelling, Puri Jagannadh is set to team up with the ever-versatile Vijay Sethupathi for a commercial entertainer packed with mass appeal and a distinctive narrative. This collaboration promises to blend Puri’s signature flamboyance with Vijay’s magnetic screen presence.
Backed by Puri Connects, the film is being jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. With the cast and crew already locked, the project is being crafted with meticulous attention to detail, especially in terms of visual storytelling and technical finesse.
The shoot will kick off with Vijay Sethupathi and other key cast members participating in the first schedule. Sethupathi is expected to portray a stylish and impactful role, while acclaimed actress Tabu and Kannada star Vijay Kumar have been roped in for significant roles.
The film is planned as a true pan-Indian release, set to hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is riding high on the success of his latest Tamil release Ace, directed by Arumugakumar, which has garnered positive reviews and is performing well at the box office.