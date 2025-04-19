Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Ace’ gears up for May 23 release

The upcoming Tamil-language film Ace, directed by Arumugakumar and headlined by actor Vijay Sethupathi, is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 23, 2025. The date was officially announced on April 19, accompanied by a new poster that hints at the film’s tone and setting.

The project, which has been in the works for some time, features a cast that includes Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, B.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Babloo, and Rajkumar. It is produced by 7Cs Entertainment.

What the movie is all about?

Set entirely in Malaysia, Ace appears to draw on elements of mainstream action cinema, with scenes shot in commercial and urban spaces. A teaser released earlier this year revealed Vijay Sethupathi in the role of ‘Bold Kannan,’ a character introduced walking through an airport in traditional Tamil attire. The visual choices in the teaser suggest a blend of cultural references and stylised action.

The film brings together cinematographer Karan Bahadur Rawat, composer Justin Prabhakaran, background score by Sam C.S., editor Fenny Oliver, and art director A.K. Muthu.

Initial responses to early promotional content—including a teaser released on Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday—have been largely positive, especially among fans of the actor. With its mix of action sequences and character-centric storytelling, Ace is likely to draw attention when it hits cinemas next month.