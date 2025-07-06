Director Santosh Singh on his theatrical debut with Vikrant- Shanaya's Aakhon ki Gustaakhiyan
Santosh Singh gets candid about working with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in his theatrical debut Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan which would hit theatres on July 11.
Excerpts:
Tell us about Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan?
The audience can experience love in its most innocent, unfiltered form where connection goes beyond appearances. You will see beautiful performances and a soulful soundtrack by Vishal Mishra.
Do you think the anticipation of Shanaya’s debut in Bollywood was an added expectation in your directorial shoulder, considering it’s your theatrical debut too?
Yes, there was an added responsibility. But instead of pressure, I saw it as a chance to shape something honest. Shanaya came in with sincerity and a strong work ethic. She was open and eager to learn. Directing her was a smooth and fulfilling experience.
How do you think Vikrant has evolved as an actor?
He has always been instinctive and honest but with time, there’s even more depth, control, and a quiet confidence in the way he approaches a character. In Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, he brought such nuance to the role that you can see the layers even in his silences.
Were Vikrant and Shanaya always your first choice for the roles, why?
Vikrant was already on board. Shanaya felt like destiny. We were searching for a young, fresh face. One day, a casting director friend shared an old audition of hers. There was a kind of raw vulnerability in her that felt perfect for the character.
In an age where content is full of thrillers and mystery, how would Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan bring a fresh burst of romance?
I feel we’ve become so caught up in thrillers and plot heavy content that somewhere along the way, we have forgotten to tell love stories. And when a love story is done right, it hits you straight in the heart.
Series or Film, which gives you freedom to experiment.
With a series, you get time to go deep, explore characters, and play with subplots. A film is more tight and intense. I’m just happy as long as I’m telling a story I believe in.
Upcoming projects?