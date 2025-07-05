Priyanshu Painyuli makes directorial debut with Jaagar — a spiritual homecoming set in the soul of Uttarakhand

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli—best known for his impactful roles in Mirzapur, Extraction, and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero—is stepping into a new creative chapter, this time behind the camera. With his directorial debut Jaagar, Priyanshu returns not just to his roots, but to the heart of a land that has long whispered stories to his soul.
Set in the mystical mountains of Uttarakhand—Priyanshu’s home state—Jaagar is a cinematic invocation of tradition, transformation, and the quiet, thundering call of identity. A deeply personal and culturally resonant tale, the film explores the spiritual terrain of the Jaagar Puja, an ancient ritual where the divine speaks through the human.
At the centre of Jaagar is Deepti, a woman on the verge of marriage—and self-realisation. Her journey to Uttarakhand begins as a documentary project, meant to capture the sacred rite of Jaagar. But what starts as documentation soon morphs into something more transcendent. Through the eyes of her camera and her heart, Deepti encounters Geeta, a local woman whose divine possessions during the ritual awaken a fierce courage in her to break free from the chains of an abusive marriage.
As the narrative unfolds, so does Deepti—drawn in by the untamed energy of the mountains, the echoes of forgotten gods, and the living spirit of a land where faith and folklore blur. In the rawness of these moments, Jaagar becomes a spiritual pilgrimage, for its characters and for its viewers.
“This film is a passion project in every sense of the word,” says Priyanshu. “Jaagar is born out of love, belief, and the deep desire to tell a story that reflects both personal truth and cultural memory. What makes it even more special is that it’s the first production from our own company—a dream that Vandana (Joshi) and I built together. It’s not just my film—it’s ours. It belongs to everyone who poured their heart into it, from our families to the entire crew who believed in the heartbeat of Jaagar.”
Cinematographer Hemant Kumar brings the Garhwal region to life with a lens that is both reverent and intimate—capturing landscapes that are rarely seen on screen but etched into spiritual consciousness. Supported by the Uttarakhand government, Jaagar is poised to spotlight the region not just as a backdrop, but as a living, breathing character in its own right.
The cast includes Vandana Joshi, Saarika Singh, Rishi Solanki, and Priyanshu himself—along with local actors who bring authenticity to the film’s storytelling.
“Uttarakhand is not just where I’m from,” Priyanshu reflects. “It’s who I am. Its mountains, its rituals, its silence—they live inside me. If I was ever going to tell a story from behind the camera, it had to begin here, with Jaagar. It’s a story I’ve carried for years. Now, I get to finally share it.”
More than a directorial debut, Jaagar is a cinematic meditation on memory, myth, and the enduring journey of returning home—to a place, a truth, a self.