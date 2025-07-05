Priyanshu Painyuli makes directorial debut with Jaagar — a spiritual homecoming set in the soul of Uttarakhand

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli—best known for his impactful roles in Mirzapur, Extraction, and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero—is stepping into a new creative chapter, this time behind the camera. With his directorial debut Jaagar, Priyanshu returns not just to his roots, but to the heart of a land that has long whispered stories to his soul.

Lights, camera, awakening: Priyanshu Painyuli crafts magic in Jaagar

Set in the mystical mountains of Uttarakhand—Priyanshu’s home state—Jaagar is a cinematic invocation of tradition, transformation, and the quiet, thundering call of identity. A deeply personal and culturally resonant tale, the film explores the spiritual terrain of the Jaagar Puja, an ancient ritual where the divine speaks through the human.

At the centre of Jaagar is Deepti, a woman on the verge of marriage—and self-realisation. Her journey to Uttarakhand begins as a documentary project, meant to capture the sacred rite of Jaagar. But what starts as documentation soon morphs into something more transcendent. Through the eyes of her camera and her heart, Deepti encounters Geeta, a local woman whose divine possessions during the ritual awaken a fierce courage in her to break free from the chains of an abusive marriage.