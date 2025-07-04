Cinema

Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana to make Tamil debut with ROOT — Running Out of Time

Aparshakti Khurana will next star alongside actors Vaani Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in Badtameez Gill, a comedy drama from Navjot Gulati
Actor Aparshakti Khurana is set to foray into Tamil cinema with the upcoming high concept crime thriller ROOT - Running Out of Time. Aparshakti, known for starring in films like Stree and its sequel and Jubilee web show, will feature alongside actor Gautham Karthik in the Tamil movie.

ROOT — Running Out of Time blends science fiction with crime thriller

Root - Running Out of Time, which is currently being shot in Chennai, is being directed by Sooriyaprathap S. According to the makers, the film is a "fresh attempt at blending emotional depth with science fiction and crime thriller narrative".

Aparshakti took to Instagram to announce his new collaboration. He wrote: "Super Thrilled to announce my first Tamil Film!..." Check the post below:

"I am absolutely thrilled to be making my debut in Tamil cinema with ROOT - Running Out of Time. It's a challenging and unique script, and I'm excited to explore this new territory. The opportunity to work with such a talented team and to connect with a new audience is something I'm truly looking forward to," Aparshakti said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the project was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Chennai. The film’s technical team comprises cinematographer Arjun Raja, editor John Abraham, music compser Vithushanan, production designer Bhavna Govardan, and action choreographer Miracle Michael. On the other hand, Gautham also has a project with debutant director Dhina Raghavan, who previously worked as an associate director with director Raju Murugan.

Aparshakti will next star alongside actors Vaani Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in Badtameez Gill, a comedy drama from Navjot Gulati.

