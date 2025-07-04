Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana to make Tamil debut with ROOT — Running Out of Time

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is set to foray into Tamil cinema with the upcoming high concept crime thriller ROOT - Running Out of Time. Aparshakti, known for starring in films like Stree and its sequel and Jubilee web show, will feature alongside actor Gautham Karthik in the Tamil movie.

ROOT — Running Out of Time blends science fiction with crime thriller

Root - Running Out of Time, which is currently being shot in Chennai, is being directed by Sooriyaprathap S. According to the makers, the film is a "fresh attempt at blending emotional depth with science fiction and crime thriller narrative".

Aparshakti took to Instagram to announce his new collaboration. He wrote: "Super Thrilled to announce my first Tamil Film!..." Check the post below: