Living together is a great killer of romance: Konkana Sen Sharma on navigating love in life

Actor Konkana Sen Sharma says she could relate to the journey of her character in the upcoming movie Metro...In Dino as it captures a real and often unspoken shift that occurs in most long-term relationships.

Konkana Sen Sharma opens up on navigating love in life

Anurag Basu’s latest directorial, a follow-up to the filmmaker’s critically-acclaimed 2007 movie Life... in a Metro, chronicles the bittersweet relationships of four couples in a contemporary setting.

In the movie, Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi play Kajol and Monty, a middle-aged couple, whose marriage is going through a turbulent phase. “Anybody who has been in a long-term relationship, however good your relationship is, and you are genuinely in love, that magic changes. I wouldn’t say it necessarily fades, but something changes in the dynamic, especially in domesticity,” Konkona said.

“Like, living together is a great killer of romance, you are constantly worrying about the menu or the AC, children, the EMIs and the school fees. So, that is a challenge in long-term relationships. So, I can relate to that a little,” she told a news agency.

Besides Konkona and Pankaj, Metro…In Dino also features Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan.

Aditya plays Parth, a commitment-phobic man, and he said the character’s issues are yet another honest portrayal of emotions that the film encapsulates. “He seems to be a commitment-phobic man-child, maybe I do not relate too much to that aspect. If the writing is good, it draws you in, and it makes you connect with it.

Dada (Anurag) is great, he puts you in situations that are so fun to play out, they are such interesting, insightful things. It was a joy to play this role for me,” Aditya, who is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in the movie, added.

Sana Shaikh, who is seen romancing Ali Fazal, said the movie captures raw emotions of relationships. “If you come into such a situation, then you react in a guttural way, at least, I am reacting the same way with my character. So, the emotions are honest. It doesn't matter what the situation is or what the complication is,” she added.

Metro…In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. It is scheduled to release on July 4.