Mel B shares nostalgic Spice Girls throwback for 30th anniversary

Singer Mel B took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she reminisced about her time with the Spice Girls, sharing a throwback moment featuring the five members as their 30th anniversary celebrations brought back fond memories.

Mel B shares Spice Girls throwback for 30th anniversary

Recalling the fun times, Mel B on Instagram humorously pointed out that the picture was taken in her mother's kitchen, with a tin of Skol beer in her hand as she harmonised with the girls.

“All this 30th anniversary luv has got me reminiscing about these 5 girls… my heart wowzaaa what a time we had!!! and YES this is in my mothers kitchen and YES that is a tin of skol in my hand whilst harmonising,” Mel B wrote on Instagram.