Mel B marries beau Rory McPhee in royal-approved ceremony at St Paul’s crypt

Melanie Brown, better known to fans around the world as Scary Spice, tied the knot with her fiancé, hairstylist Rory McPhee, in a private yet star-studded ceremony in London on Saturday, July 5, 2025. The couple chose an extraordinary venue for their nuptials — the historic Crypt of St. Paul’s Cathedral, a space typically reserved for royal and state occasions.
Mel B reportedly received special permission to use the iconic location after being honoured with an MBE in 2022 for her outspoken work campaigning against domestic violence.
In true Spice Girl fashion, the celebration was both meaningful and glamorous. Brown wore a bespoke ivory gown designed by Josephine Scott, later switching to a second outfit by Justin Alexander for the reception. Her three daughters — Phoenix (26), Angel Iris (18), and Madison (13) — took on bridesmaid duties for the day, adding a personal touch to the proceedings.
The guest list included some familiar faces from the British celebrity circuit. Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton was in attendance, along with model Cara Delevingne, comedian Katherine Ryan and fashion favourite Daisy Lowe. Mel B shared a single, heartfelt Instagram post after the ceremony — a photo with her new husband, captioned simply with a red heart emoji and the date: 05.07.25. No frills, just love.
The wedding marks a joyful new chapter for the former pop icon, who has spoken openly about her journey through abusive relationships and rebuilding her life. With this union, she seems to have found stability and support in longtime partner McPhee, who proposed back in 2022 with a sparkler that reportedly had her “ugly crying.” From Wembley Stadium to the altar beneath one of London’s most famous domes, Mel B’s evolution from global pop star to empowered bride is the stuff of pop culture legend.
