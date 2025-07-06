Mel B marries beau Rory McPhee in royal-approved ceremony at St Paul’s crypt

Melanie Brown, better known to fans around the world as Scary Spice, tied the knot with her fiancé, hairstylist Rory McPhee, in a private yet star-studded ceremony in London on Saturday, July 5, 2025. The couple chose an extraordinary venue for their nuptials — the historic Crypt of St. Paul’s Cathedral, a space typically reserved for royal and state occasions.

Mel B reportedly received special permission to use the iconic location after being honoured with an MBE in 2022 for her outspoken work campaigning against domestic violence.

Melanie Brown ties the knot in iconic London cathedral with her hairstylist fiancé Rory McPhee

In true Spice Girl fashion, the celebration was both meaningful and glamorous. Brown wore a bespoke ivory gown designed by Josephine Scott, later switching to a second outfit by Justin Alexander for the reception. Her three daughters — Phoenix (26), Angel Iris (18), and Madison (13) — took on bridesmaid duties for the day, adding a personal touch to the proceedings.