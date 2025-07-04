Jeff Bezos sells ₹6,300 crore worth of Amazon stock days after marrying Lauren Sanchez

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos has sold approximately $737 million worth of Amazon shares, just days after tying the knot with longtime partner Lauren Sánchez in a high-profile wedding ceremony in Venice. The sale, which involved 3.3 million shares, was disclosed in a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and took place in late June coinciding with the couple’s lavish nuptials that grabbed global headlines.
The transaction was executed under a pre-scheduled 10b5-1 trading plan, which Jeff Bezos adopted in March. These plans allow corporate insiders to sell shares at predetermined times, minimizing accusations of insider trading. Since adopting the plan, Amazon's stock has risen over 8%, in line with a broader uptick in U.S. markets. Following this latest transaction, Bezos still holds about 905 million Amazon shares, maintaining a dominant stake in the company he founded in 1994.
This isn't Bezos' first major stock move this year. Earlier in 2024, he sold nearly $5 billion worth of shares, continuing a pattern of significant stock sales. According to Bloomberg, he sold 75 million shares last year through similar 10b5-1 arrangements, netting roughly $13.6 billion. While this latest sale marks his first for 2025, Bezos has also been active on the philanthropic front.
Over the past few months, Jeff Bezos has donated nearly 930,000 Amazon shares to nonprofit organizations. In March, he gifted shares valued at around $60 million, followed by additional donations worth $125 million in May and $5 million in June.
Although the recipient organizations have not been disclosed, Bezos frequently supports causes through the Bezos Earth Fund, a $10 billion climate initiative and the Bezos Day One Fund, focused on addressing homelessness and early childhood education.
Jeff Bezos’ long-term strategy also includes funding his aerospace venture, Blue Origin. Since 2002, he has sold Amazon shares worth around $44 billion, using much of that capital to fuel both philanthropic efforts and personal ventures beyond Earth’s atmosphere.