Jeff Bezos sells ₹6,300 crore worth of Amazon stock days after marrying Lauren Sanchez

Over the past few months, Jeff Bezos has donated nearly 930,000 Amazon shares to nonprofit organizations. In March, he gifted shares valued at around $60 million, followed by additional donations worth $125 million in May and $5 million in June.

Although the recipient organizations have not been disclosed, Bezos frequently supports causes through the Bezos Earth Fund, a $10 billion climate initiative and the Bezos Day One Fund, focused on addressing homelessness and early childhood education.

Jeff Bezos’ long-term strategy also includes funding his aerospace venture, Blue Origin. Since 2002, he has sold Amazon shares worth around $44 billion, using much of that capital to fuel both philanthropic efforts and personal ventures beyond Earth’s atmosphere.