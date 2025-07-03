The real reason Sydney Sweeney attended the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding

Sydney Sweeney turned heads last weekend—not on the red carpet, but at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s ultra-exclusive Venice wedding. The starlet’s name lit up social media after photos surfaced of her arriving at the luxury affair, even though she isn’t known to be personally close to the couple. So, why was the Anyone But You actor at the most talked-about ceremony of the year?
According to reports, Sydney was in Venice not out of personal connection, but professional obligation. The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios project is an ambitious adaptation of the video game Split Fiction, announced earlier this year.
Directed by Wicked’s Jon M. Chu and written by the scribes behind Deadpool & Wolverine, the film will see Sydney not only star but also serve as executive producer. The plot centres around two authors who find themselves trapped inside the fictional worlds they create—a meta-ride that’s generating early buzz. This won’t be Sydney’s first time collaborating with Amazon. She previously headlined their 2021 erotic thriller The Voyeurs and has since built a steady working relationship with the platform.
Her appearance in Venice has also sparked chatter for other reasons. With A-list guests like Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Brady in attendance, rumours swirled online suggesting Sydney may have shared some sparks with either Tom or Orlando. Nothing confirmed, of course—but when it comes to Hollywood’s most eligible, the speculation writes itself. All in all, Sydney’s attendance at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding was less about love and more about aligning with the powerhouse platform she’s building her next chapter with. In the glittering canals of Venice, it wasn’t just a wedding—it was business with a hint of pleasure.
