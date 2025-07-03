The real reason Sydney Sweeney attended the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding

Sydney Sweeney turned heads last weekend—not on the red carpet, but at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s ultra-exclusive Venice wedding. The starlet’s name lit up social media after photos surfaced of her arriving at the luxury affair, even though she isn’t known to be personally close to the couple. So, why was the Anyone But You actor at the most talked-about ceremony of the year?

The reason behind Sydney Sweeney’s unexpected cameo at the wedding of the year

According to reports, Sydney was in Venice not out of personal connection, but professional obligation. The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios project is an ambitious adaptation of the video game Split Fiction, announced earlier this year.

Directed by Wicked’s Jon M. Chu and written by the scribes behind Deadpool & Wolverine, the film will see Sydney not only star but also serve as executive producer. The plot centres around two authors who find themselves trapped inside the fictional worlds they create—a meta-ride that’s generating early buzz. This won’t be Sydney’s first time collaborating with Amazon. She previously headlined their 2021 erotic thriller The Voyeurs and has since built a steady working relationship with the platform.