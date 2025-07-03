Sydney Sweeney’s soap saga ends in a $1.5 billion payday; but she won’t see a cent

In a twist that feels straight out of a Hollywood plotline, men’s grooming brand Dr Squatch — known best for its cheeky 'bathwater soap' endorsed by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney — has been acquired by Unilever for a staggering $1.5 billion. But despite being the face of the campaign that sent the brand viral, Sweeney won’t pocket a dime from the mega deal.
Founded in 2013 in the US, Dr Squatch started out as a niche men’s personal care brand, carving a space in the saturated grooming market with its rugged, natural soaps. Things really took off in 2016 with a series of irreverent TikTok ads aimed at Gen Z men. By 2021, the brand had crossed $100 million in annual revenue.
But the real rocket fuel came in 2024, when Sydney Sweeney signed on for a limited campaign. Her debut as a ‘body wash genie’ in a viral ad for Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss sent fans (and their wallets) into a frenzy. The soap, cheekily marketed as infused with the actor’s bathwater, sold out in hours and cemented the brand’s place in pop culture. However, the recent Unilever acquisition has revealed the fine print behind the glitz. Sweeney, it turns out, was never more than a temporary campaign face. She wasn't a stakeholder or investor in the company — just a high-profile ambassador hired for a product push. And while the brand rode her fame to boost its valuation, the Emmy-nominated star won’t receive any slice of the billion-dollar pie.
Still, the door’s not entirely closed. With Unilever now calling the shots, a renewed deal could be on the table — if they decide to stick with Sweeney as the face of the brand’s next chapter. Until then, the soap might be selling like gold, but for Sydney, it’s just another job well done — minus the bonus.
