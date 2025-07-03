Sydney Sweeney’s soap saga ends in a $1.5 billion payday; but she won’t see a cent

But the real rocket fuel came in 2024, when Sydney Sweeney signed on for a limited campaign. Her debut as a ‘body wash genie’ in a viral ad for Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss sent fans (and their wallets) into a frenzy. The soap, cheekily marketed as infused with the actor’s bathwater, sold out in hours and cemented the brand’s place in pop culture. However, the recent Unilever acquisition has revealed the fine print behind the glitz. Sweeney, it turns out, was never more than a temporary campaign face. She wasn't a stakeholder or investor in the company — just a high-profile ambassador hired for a product push. And while the brand rode her fame to boost its valuation, the Emmy-nominated star won’t receive any slice of the billion-dollar pie.

Still, the door’s not entirely closed. With Unilever now calling the shots, a renewed deal could be on the table — if they decide to stick with Sweeney as the face of the brand’s next chapter. Until then, the soap might be selling like gold, but for Sydney, it’s just another job well done — minus the bonus.