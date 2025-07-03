Five Asian cities that feel surprisingly European

We often dream of strolling down Italy’s charming cobbled streets or sipping a latte with the Eiffel Tower in view . But the timeless European fantasies are often left ignored due to budgets. Well now it seems nature has offered us a stunning discount by providing us with alternatives. Here are some breathtaking spots that bring European charm closer to home — and they won’t break the bank!
This small province in the northernmost Philippines is known for its scenic waters and lush greenery. Boasting emerald hills and serene blue waters, this hidden gem mirrors the charm of Ireland — a breathtaking escape crafted by nature itself. The island is full of scenic gems, but for a truly unforgettable view, hike up to the top of Vayang Rolling Hills — where nature unfolds in every direction.
Nestled at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, this country offers the charm of Europe without the hefty price tag. Think stunning architecture, charming cobbled streets, and a picture-perfect aesthetics. It’s a dream destination for anyone craving a European escape on a budget.
Khajjar, India
Enjoy the dreamy views of Europe right in your own country. Khajjar located in the heart of Himachal Pradesh offers exquisite beauty which resembles the lush green valleys of Switzerland. The faraway pine forest surrounding the meadows brings out an aesthetic charm to the valley and so people often call it Mini Switzerland of India.
This southern province of Sri Lanka is renowned for its European charm, largely due to the well-preserved Dutch colonial architecture, found throughout the region. The Galle Fort is also recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. As you walk down its cobbled streets and take in the rich, centuries-old architecture, it truly feels as though you've been transported to an old European village.
This little town in Malaysia has a beautiful resemblance with the French architecture. The cobblestone streets and old French-style buildings evoke the charm of a European town. The delicious French cuisine found in every restaurant there, is definitely an add-on.