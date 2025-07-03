Diljit Dosanjh shares video from Border 2 set, dismissing controversies of his exit

In an exclusive interview with a media outlet, the President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), BN Tiwari, said that the producer of the film, Bhusan Kumar, requested him to let the actor be in the shoot. On the other hand, in a contradicting statement, the filmmaker Ashok Pandit said he would not cast the actor in his future films. He also added saying the actor received a non-cooperation notice, effectively preventing him from collaborating with the filmmaker on any upcoming films. He said that since Border 2 doesn’t really have Pakistani actors in the cast and focuses on the Indian security forces, it was allowed by the federation to move forward.

Diljit has been heavily criticised on social media because he did not delay or stop the release of his film Sardaar Ji 3 in overseas markets after the Pahalgam terror attack. Following such controversies, the rumour of him not being in the film Border 2 surfaced, which was later put to rest.

About Border 2

The war drama Border 2 serves as the much-anticipated sequel to the iconic 1997 iconic film Border. It features a star-studded cast including Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Bajwa, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles.