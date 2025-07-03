Post Malone falls mid-show — and still manages to toast the crowd

Most performers would’ve taken a moment, maybe even needed a breather. But not Post Malone. He popped right back up, smiling, unbothered and still singing, before raising his cup once again and actually finishing the cheers. The crowd, perdictably, went wild.

The moment was captured on TikTok and quickly went viral, thanks in part to the fan who posted it with the caption: ‘I didn’t mean to almost break your back’ — a playful twist on the song lyric ‘I’ve been breakin’ my back.’

If this feels familiar, that’s because it kind of is. Back in 2022, Malone took a far more serious tumble during a show in St. Louis when he fell through an open trapdoor, resulting in bruised ribs and a hospital visit. This time around, thankfully, no injuries, just a reminder that even gravity can’t bring Posty down.