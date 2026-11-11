Mimi Chakraborty sparks December wedding rumours after Sabyasachi store visit

While the star has guarded her personal space fiercely throughout her career, industry sources suggest she will soon start this new chapter with her long-time partner, Siddhartha. Reportedly associated with the Navy, Siddhartha has been in a relationship with the actress for several years. She has successfully kept the romance away from the public eye, leaving even close co-workers completely unaware of the relationship dynamics. Whenever asked about marriage, she has gracefully avoided giving a clear answer.

Current speculation indicates that the couple might complete their legal marriage formalities as early as November. The main wedding ceremony is expected to take place in early December amidst the serene mountains of Kalimpong. Born in Jalpaiguri, she shares a deep emotional connection with the hills and reportedly desires an intimate destination wedding away from the city's hustle and bustle. Whispers suggest that wedding invitations have already reached close relatives. Following the private mountain ceremony, the newlyweds are expected to host a star-studded reception in Kolkata for their industry colleagues and friends.

Though there has been no official announcement yet, the Tollywood fraternity is eagerly looking toward December 5. The wait to see this leading lady in her bridal avatar has officially begun.